Cereals command high potential for whole grain and high fiber foods market due to the high presence of whole grain and dietary fibers along with antioxidants.

Grains are the excellent source of nutrients and dietary fiber which help in improved weight maintenance, control blood cholesterol, reducing the risk of stroke, heart diseases, and asthma. With the increase in the health concern worldwide, manufacturers are focusing on developing innovative food products that can aid in maintaining the healthy diet. Eating grains daily will enhance the working OF Emmune system, preventing gastrointestinal diseases. Rich dietary fibres are gaining traction in the functional food industry like many beverages fortified with soluble high rich fibres. As per the U.S. Dietary Guidelines, American population eats more whole grain in contrast to other countries which ultimately provides an opportunity for major players to improve their market share through frequent launch of innovative products.

Drivers and Restraints:

Whole grain and high fibre foods market is experiencing high growth due to the growing demand for dietary food, frequently launches of innovative products with enhanced taste and quality, expansion of functional food industry, and growing awareness among people for the nutritional diet. The increased consumption of whole grain and high fibre food among the millennial generation and focus on weight management are few factors that can boost the demand for whole grain and high fibre foods over the aforementioned forecast period. But still, strict food policies, consumers seeking for substitute foods, and problems faced by processed food manufacturers in acquiring quality standards may hinder the growth of whole grain and high fibre foods market in the forecast period.

Geographic Segmentation

On the basis of the geography, the market is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and Europe. North America leads the market, because of the presence of food manufacturing companies in the regions, high consumption of whole grain-based cereals and blended flours, increase in health concerns such as diabetes, and childhood obesity among the people of the region. Furthermore, Asia Pacific holds tremendous potential and shows considerable growth in terms of growing consumer focus on health & dietary food and rising awareness about benefits of whole grains and high fibre ingredients. Rising demand for processed food, growing per capita spending on premium foods, increasing food retail industry, rising disposable income and changing lifestyle are few factors which strengthen the growth of the market throughout the aforementioned forecast period.

The major companies in the global whole grain foods market include Cargill Inc., Kellogg Corporation, Cereal Ingredients Inc., BENEO GmbH, Creafill Fibers Corporation, International Fiber Corporation, Hodgson Mill Inc., Grain Millers Inc., Flowers Foods Inc., Nestlé S.A., Mondelz International, PepsiCo Inc., Ardent Mills Corporate, Quaker Oats Company and others.

The Scope of the report

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry by providing the estimations of market potential and forecasts with utmost granularity. Along with this, the factors influential in effecting the market dynamics and trends are discussed in detail at the product level. Further, the performance of the market at the regional and country-level is assessed and the prospects with high growth potential are identified and debated.

The key players in the industry are profiled providing insights of their financial performance, market position and growth strategies. Comparative analysis of prime strategical activities of the market players delineating the key developments like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations and an evaluation of the competitive environment within the industry are provided. The report also offers a broad outlook of the market along with recommendations from industry experts on the opportunities for investment activity.

What else? Apart from the syndicated report, our in-house team has an expertise and experience in designing custom reports to meet your specific research needs and assist you in making well-informed decisions.

