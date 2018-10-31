Cyprus – The Citizenship By Investment Program Enhances The Security Of Investors

|

Fundamental changes were introduced to the Cyprus Citizenship by Investment Program at the beginning of this year. The Government of Cyprus incorporated new regulations to ensure investors are safeguarded, at all times. Many countries offering similar programs welcomed these new regulations and congratulated the Government on taking such decisive steps.

The program is very popular and it contributes heavily to the economy. The new measures will protect investors under the citizenship by investment program. These steps will enhance security in compliance with the European Union.

The measures will enhance transparency and sustainability as the longevity of the investment program depends on such matters. Due diligence will make it easier to select applicants who fit into the exact criterion.

As the program has gained recognition amongst investors across the world it is in the interest of Cyprus to welcome to its country the very best of talent. The more the resources are in line with the measures the better chance it has of boosting the economy. The reputation of the citizenship by investment program in Dubai will grow and help bring in only the best candidates.

Cyprus is a historic island that is rich in beauty and culture. It is located in the Mediterranean and has a leading citizenship by investment program within the European Union. It is a fast track procedure and the program is one of the quickest in the industry. Cyprus has always paid close attention in keeping its overall image in tact and it is no surprise that these measures were put in place to ensure that the citizenship by investment program continues to operate transparently and within the right legal framework.

The citizenship by investment program in Dubai offers a range of benefits that include the right to live, work and study in any country in the European Union, with access to over 150 countries visa-free in a growing economy.

The Head of Bayat Sam Bayat was quoted as saying, “We offer a fast and easy way to obtain a second citizenship. We have worked with immigration experts and governments for over two decades. We are able to offer meaningful advice to investors that go beyond the traditional immigration service protocols”.

Bayat Group in Dubai is a law firm that specializes in business immigration, corporate immigration and economic citizenship. With over two decades in the industry, Bayat Group has accumulated in-depth knowledge and practical experience to offer advice and guidance to business professionals and others on matters related to immigration and visa services.