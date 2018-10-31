Philippines Freight Forwarding Market Research Report, Market Size, Market Growth, Market Major Players, Market Analysis, Industry Research Report : Ken Research

|

The report titled “Philippines Freight Forwarding Market Outlook to 2023 – By Land Transport, Water Transport and Air Transport; By International and Domestic Freight; By Flow Corridors; By Third Party Logistics and By Express Delivery” provides a comprehensive analysis of freight forwarding services in the Philippines. The report focuses on overall market size for freight forwarding in the Philippines, Philippines freight forwarding market segmentation by mode of transport (land transport, water transport and air transport), by international and domestic freight, by flow corridors (Asia, North America, Europe, Middle East and others), by owned and rented/3pl fleets and by normal and express delivery”. The report also covers the overall competitive landscape and government role and regulations. The report concludes with market projection for future for every single market described above and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions for overall Philippines freight forwarding market.

Philippines Freight Forwarding Market Overview and Size

The growth of freight forwarding in Philippines was supported by development in major industries such as manufacturing, retail, wholesale, construction, agriculture and mining. Expanding FMCG sector, retail sector, food and E-commerce industry in the country has attributed to the extraordinary growth of the freight forwarding industry in the country. The Philippines market witnessed the entry of many foreign players as flexible policies were introduced by the government of South Korea to boost economic growth. Entry of new players has further aided the demand in the freight forwarding market.

Philippines Freight Forwarding Market Segmentation

By Mode of Transport

Logistics market in Philippines was largely dominated by road freight forwarding industry during the review period. Freight transport by road has been mainly utilized for domestic transport of goods and commodities by various industry sectors in the Philippines. In 2017, it was basically followed by water transport and air transport respectively.

By Major Flow Corridors

Asia flow corridor is the largest contributor in terms of revenue in the freight forwarding market. This growth has been attributed on the account of strategic location and trade strategy of various companies trying to expand their operations in other Asia Pacific countries. It was followed by North America, Europe, Middle East and other flow corridors.

By Owned and Rented/3PL Fleet

Owned fleet dominated the Philippines freight forwarding market. It was witnessed that large scale domestic companies majorly prefer to operate through their own fleet. On the other hand, the rented fleet companies were observed to capture the remaining revenue share in the market.

By Delivery Type:

Normal delivery services are generally preferred where there is no urgent requirement for ordered goods. In Philippines, majority of the customers prefer the cheapest form of shipping and are witnessed to wait for longer durations. On the other hand, the demand for express delivery is majorly driven by corporates, C2C and e-commerce customers. The e-commerce companies have been depending on 3PL companies to carter to the need of faster delivery and focus on their core competency which has aided the growth of express delivery segment in Philippines.

Comparative Landscape in the Philippines Freight Forwarding Market

The freight forwarding industry in the country is highly fragmented with the presence of both domestic and international players in the industry. Companies in the Philippines have been focusing towards providing data oriented solutions and other services for operational excellence, timely customer support and the effective adherence of the consumers’ expectations, thus providing customer satisfaction and retain customers.

Philippines Freight Forwarding Market Future Outlook and Projections

Over the forecast period, the Philippines will witness construction of many new roads and bridges which will aid against the traffic congestion problem in the country and positively affect the trucking industry, hence aiding the domestic logistics. The freight forwarding industry in the Philippines will continue to dominate the overall logistics market in the coming years. The government of Philippines has initiated a ‘Build Build Build’ infrastructure program under which many projects will start construction in 2018 in the cargo transportation industry.

Key Segments Covered

By Freight Movement

• Road

• Air

• Sea

By Delivery:

• Normal

• Express

By Freight Forwarding

• International

• Domestic

By Flow Corridors

• Asia

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East

By Companies

• International Companies

• Domestic Companies

Key Target Audience

• Shipping Companies

• Freight Forwarders

• Logistics Association

• Express and E-Commerce Logistics Companies

• Consulting service providers

• Private Equity/ VCs/ Investment Banking Companies

Time Period Captured in the Report:

2012-2017 – Historical Period

2018-2023 – Future Forecast

Companies Covered:

• LBC Express

• 2Go

• PHL Post

• JRS Express

• Air 21

• DHL

• FedEx

• UPS

• TNT

• Lazada Express

• Shopee

• Jolly B Box

• Forex Cargo

• Afreight

• Chelsea Logistics Holdings Corporation

• International Container Terminal Services Inc.

• Lorenzo Shipping Corporation

• Metro Alliance Holdings and Equity Corp.

• Asian Terminals Inc.

• AAI Worldwide Logistics Inc.

• Kintetsu World Express

• Royal Cargo

Key Topics Covered in the Report

• Executive Summary

• Research Methodology

• Transport and Logistics Infrastructure in Philippines Logistics and Warehousing Market

• Philippines Freight Forwarding Market

 Philippines Freight Forwarding Market Introduction

 Philippines Freight Forwarding Market Size, 2012-2017

 Philippines Freight Forwarding Market Segmentation, 2012-2017

 Competitive Landscape in Philippines Freight Forwarding Market

 Philippines Freight Forwarding Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2018E-2023E

• Philippines 3PL (Third Party Logistics) Market

 Philippines Third Party Logistics Market Introduction

 Value Chain Analysis in the Philippines 3PL (Third Party Logistics) Market

 Philippines Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Size, 2012-2017

 Cross Comparison of Philippines 3PL with Asia Pacific 3PL Market, 2016

 Philippines 3PL Market Segmentation, 2017

 Issues and Challenges Faced By 3PL (Third Party Logistics) Companies in the Philippines

 Future Outlook and Projections of Philippines 3PL (Third Party Logistics) Market, 2018E-2023E

• Philippines Balikbayan Box Market

 Philippines Balikbayan Box Market Introduction

 Philippines Balikbayan Box Market Size, 2012-2017

 Philippines Balikbayan Box Market Segmentation, 2017

 Competitive Landscape in Philippines Balikbayan Box Market

 Philippines Balikbayan Box Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2018E-2023E

• Regulatory Scenario in the Philippines Freight Forwarding Market

• Company Profiles of Major Players Operating in the Philippines Freight Forwarding Market

• Analyst Recommendations in the Philippines Freight Forwarding Market

