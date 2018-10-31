Vehicle camera Market 2018 Receives Rapid Boost in Economy Due to High Emerging Demands by Forecast To 2023

|

Vehicle Camera Market 2018

Global Vehicle Camera Market Information Report By Vehicle Type (Commercial Vehicle and Passenger Vehicle), by Camera Type (Front View, Rear View and Interior Cam), by technology (Night Vision Recording, Accident Sensor, Built-in GPS and Others), by end use application (Transportation Vehicles, Government and Defense Vehicles, Private Vehicles and Others) and By Region – Forecast To 2023

The Prominent Players in The Vehicle Camera Market Include:

robert Bosch Gmbh (Germany), Delphi Automotive PLC (U.K.), and Autoliv Inc (Sweden), Valeo (France), and Continental AG (Germany),Qrontech Co. Ltd. (South Korea), GoPro Inc. (U.S.), Falcon Electronics LLC (Balkans), DCS Systems Ltd. (U.K.), Transcend Information Inc. (Taiwan), S.Will Industrial Ltd. (China) among others.

Segmentation:

Based on end use application, the vehicle camera market has been segmented as transportation vehicles, government and defense vehicles, private vehicles and others. Others comprises of applications such as fire rescue, healthcare and sports vehicles. Vehicle cameras are used in sports vehicles for monitoring athletes and car racers, tracking records and for broadcasting events. The vehicle cameras are also being used by the entertainment industry for activities such as creating advertisements and shooting of action sequence in movies.

Market Synopsis

Vehicle camera refers to digitized device which is being used for recording real-time videos and capturing images both inside and outside the vehicle. The cameras are attached to windshield or dashboard of vehicle and are accessorized with features such as GPS, loop recording and G-sensors among others.

The major factors contributing to the growth of the market are the technological advancements in the cameras along with the reduction is prices at the same time, the introduction of various road safety regulations by the government of various countries and the benefits which can be availed in claiming insurance from the insurance companies. The vehicle cameras provide real time recording, which ensures that sufficient evidence are available to be produced in times of theft, accident and others.

However, the growth of this market is expected to be restrained by the imposing of government regulations, majorly in some of the European countries which are related to the public video recording.

The global Vehicle Camera Market has seen a remarkable growth in the global market and it has been observed that, its demand in future is expected to grow with the CAGR of ~10%.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global vehicle camera market has been divided into four major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America region is expected to dominate the global vehicle camera market over the forecast period owing to the existence of countries such Canada and U.S. In these developed countries many insurance companies have started providing various schemes such as in-car camera incentive program. The safety regulations introduced by the government in this region has encouraged the customers to install these cameras in the vehicles. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow owing to factors such as the increasing number of accidents in the region along with the increasing awareness for benefits of installation of vehicle cameras such as protection from thieves.

Table of Contents

REPORT PROLOGUE INTRODUCTION RESEARCH METHODOLOGY MARKET DYNAMICS VEHICLE CAMERA MARKET, BY VEHICLE TYPE VEHICLE CAMERA MARKET, BY CAMERA TYPE VEHICLE CAMERAMARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY VEHICLE CAMERAMARKET, BY REGION COMPANY LANDSCAPE COMPANY PROFILE MRFR CONCLUSION APPENDIX

